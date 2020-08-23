Author Jim Provenzano Will Release 7th Novel, 'Finding Tulsa'

Pre-orders now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Kobo.

Palm Drive Publishing announces the September 2020 publication of Lambda Literary Award-winning author Jim Provenzano's seventh novel , Finding Tulsa.

Pre-orders now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Kobo.

Stan Grozniak, director of '90s B-movies and art films, almost self-sabotages a prestigious directing gig after casting his rediscovered teenage summer stock crush. Still haunted by the death of Rick Dacker, the sexy star of his cult action trilogy, Stan attempts a romance with actor Lance Holtzer, his 'Tulsa' from a small town Ohio production of the musical Gypsy. Discovering more about himself than he wants to admit, he traces his recent success with past obsessions, including a traumatic teenage encounter with an overly affectionate uncle. Framed through a visit to Stan's boyhood home, the tale of his rise to cinematic success -and the sacrifices he made­- captures the passion and heartache of making love, making movies, and the occasional riot.



Visit the author's IndieGogo fundraising page, which includes the book trailer,

at https://igg.me/at/findingtulsa



View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You