Author C. Jordan Releases New Children's Book FARTY PANTS
C. Jordan has released her new children's book, Farty Pants.
Ethan loves his mom and dad very much.
He loves them so much that he likes to give them gifts each and every day.
The thing is his favorite gift to give them... is his farts.
Ethan thinks farts are the best, funniest things ever... so he is a bit confused about why other people don't like it when he farts on them.
Farts can be funny... but other people don't always feel the same way.
Will Ethan be farting on people forever?
Will his mom and dad manage to stop him?
Who else will fall victim to one of Ethan's "special gifts"?
About the Author:
C. Jordan is of Puerto Rican heritage and grew up in Philadelphia. As a child, she had two goals: she wanted to be a dancer and to maybe write a book one day!
When she is not writing, she is either working or spending quality time with her son Ethan, who is 4, and her husband.
Jordan has always wanted to write a book. The inspiration for this book comes from her very own quite hyperactive 4-year-old who loves farting almost as much as the boy in the story!
One of her favorite things about stories is that they have a unique power to transport you to a completely different place and time, and to imagine things that may not even exist. She aims to both entertain and educate children with her books.
