Aung Z. And Jill Mong Release New Book A LITTLE BOY ON RAMREE ISLAND

Aung Z. and Jill Mong have released their new book, A Little Boy on Ramree Island.

Discover the Untold Adventures of a Little Boy on Ramree Island and experience Life Without Modern Conveniences and Embrace a Different World. A True Story of Survival and Culture.

Follow the journey of Ko Ko, a young boy who grew up on Ramree Island, Myanmar, in the 1980s. From surviving monsoons, cool, and hot seasons, to learning the basics of salt-making and oil drilling, this book takes readers on a cultural and survival adventure that will appeal to all ages. With no access to modern technologies, readers will learn what it's like to grow up on an island without electricity, cars, or large stores. Similar to the Laura Ingalls Wilder books, A Little Boy on Ramree Island is a fascinating tale of resilience and perseverance that will transport you to a different world.

Join Ko Ko as he celebrates Buddhist holidays, helps his family with the rice harvest, and learns how to hand-drill for oil with his father.

Aung has a B.A. in English from Dagon University in Myanmar and Jill earned a B.A. in liberal arts from Ohio Valley University.

They wrote A Little Boy on Ramree Island and plan to write more books about growing up on Ramree Island, making it part of a series. Jill wrote The Shwedagon Pagoda Mouse and Aung illustrated the story. They plan on writing more bi-lingual children's books as well.

