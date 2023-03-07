Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andrew Varga Releases Debut Time Travel Series THE LAST SAXON KING: A Jump In Time Novel Book 1

Author Andrew Varga is a historian and educator with plans for two more books in the series.

Mar. 07, 2023  

The Last Saxon King: A Jump In Time Novel is an adventurous read that transports readers to the Anglo-Saxon era in a battle to save history and legacy. Author Andrew Varga is a historian and educator with plans for two more books in the series. This is his debut novel with publisher Imbrifex Books.

Life is progressing normally for sixteen-year-old Dan Renfrew when he accidentally transports himself to England in the year 1066. He soon realizes that he's trapped there, and that's not his only astonishing discovery. Dan learns that he's descended from a long line of time jumpers-secret heroes who travel to the past and resolve glitches in the time stream that threaten to alter subsequent history. The only way Dan can return home is to set history back on its proper course in the Anglo-Saxon age.

This is no easy task. A Viking horde is ravaging England in the north while a Norman army threatens to invade from the south. In between and desperately struggling to hold on to his throne is Harold Godwinson, the newly-crowned English king. Dan is fighting to ensure that events play out correctly when he finds himself plunged into an even more lethal conflict. To save history, Dan must battle a band of malevolent time jumpers whose lust for wealth and power threatens the entire future of the world.

The Last Saxon King is available, online and wherever fine books are sold.



