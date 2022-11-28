Andre Ozim Releases Debut Children's Book BASED ON A TRUE LOVE STORY

Andre Ozim has released his debut children's book, Based On A True Love Story, now available on Amazon.

"This book is meant to inspire young adults to believe that true love still exists. All ages 5+ can enjoy."

To purchase and write a review of the book please visit: www.truelovestorybook.com

Based on a True Love Story is a book about love and hope. A young man's wish (Devon) to find his dream-girl. A simple wish, but from a young man's point of view. With the helpful advice from his sister Andrea, Devon changes his negative view on love and opens himself up to it.

Devon's had a hard time both finding and believing in love, until he meets the girl that's literally been in his dreams possibly since he was a kid. Does it end well?

Andre Ozim is an actor, writer and youth mentor born in Oklahoma City, OK to a Nigerian Mother of the Igbo tribe.

