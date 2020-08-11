Alexa Aston Announces New Contemporary Romance HOLLYWOOD FLIRT

The book is scheduled for release on August 27, 2020.

Author Alexa Aston has announced the upcoming release of her new contemporary romance novel, Hollywood Flirt. This is the second book in her Hollywood Name Game Series, scheduled for release on August 27, 2020. Book one, Hollywood Heartbreaker was released on August 6, 2020.

She's Hollywood royalty whose trail vanished a dozen years ago.

He doesn't do relationships and thinks commitment is a four-letter word.

They Google each other . . . and sparks fly . . .

Sydney Revere, the daughter of a famous movie couple, left Hollywood behind over a decade ago. Christened The Wild Child by the media, she reinvents herself as a serious student who becomes an attorney and marries a safe, predictable man. When her husband cheats on her and the law loses its glitter, Sydney returns to Hollywood. Her father hires her to storyboard his upcoming movie, No Regrets-and then stuns Sydney when he offers her the job as his assistant director.

Dash DeLauria is a rising actor who hasn't trusted a woman since his mother left. He's now the guardian of his mentally-challenged brother. Dash is looking to grow professionally and after he wins the lead in No Regrets, he finds he's lost his heart and soul to Sydney. With both their careers on the upswing, life is sweet.

But Sydney's ex-husband isn't finished with her yet. Discovering who she really is-and that she's wealthy-he tracks her to California, ready to start over with her again.

No matter what it takes . . .

About the Author:

Award-winning and internationally bestselling author Alexa Aston lives with her husband in a Dallas suburb, where she eats her fair share of dark chocolate and plots out stories while she walks every morning. She's a binge fiend (The Crown and Ozark are favorites) who enjoys travel, sports, and time with her family.

Her historical romances bring to life loveable rogues and dashing knights, while her contemporary romances are light and flirty and sometimes contain a bit of suspense.

