Alex Hiam Releases New YA Fantasy SILENT LEE AND THE OXFORD ADVENTURE

Author Alex Hiam has announced the release of his new young adult fantasy novel, Silent Lee and the Oxford Adventure. Released by Webster Press in August 2020, the is the second book in the Silent Lee series. Book one, Silent Lee and the Adventure of the Side Door Key was released in April 2019.

As either a stand-alone magical mystery adventure or a follow-up to The Adventure of the Side Door Key, this story will keep teens and all fantasy fans on the edge of their seat as Silent and Raahi dodge lightning bolts and unravel layers of deceit in their quest to save the world and be home in time for tea with Silent's Great Aunt Generous! The Lee Family Key--safely hidden on a string around Sie's neck--turns out to be universal: It can open other doors to parallel worlds too. They'll need that ability and much more as they face off against old enemies and new in this fast-paced ad venture that takes them all the way to a magical version of Oxford and back to Boston again.

Silent Lee and the Oxford Adventure is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Alex Hiam grew up exploring his great grandparents' mysterious mansion in Boston's Back Bay, where Silent's magical academy is located (if you know how to find it...). He returned to the Boston area to study anthropology at Harvard, and has written numerous books including Silent Lee and the Adventure of the Side Door Key. He now resides in an antique farmhouse in the little village of Putney, Vermont with his family of tween and teen readers and his wife Deirdre.