Alana Highbury Releases New Romance Novel MEET ME ON CHRISTMAS EVE

Get ready to embrace the magic of the holiday season with a romance novel that will warm your heart this winter.

Alana Highbury is thrilled to announce the release of her latest book, Meet Me on Christmas Eve, a captivating tale of love, identity, and second chances that has already reached the Amazon bestseller list. Scheduled for release on November 21, 2023, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

In Meet Me on Christmas Eve, readers are transported into a world where two people with a reversal of fortunes are reunited by fate. Mariana, now an elite resort owner in snowy Minnesota, has left her humble past and an epic heartbreak behind her. However, when she decides to acquire a quaint Christmas village and rekindle her secret love for the holiday, she unexpectedly crosses paths with Terry, once a wealthy young man who lost it all.

Resentment about their past summer romance, their changed circumstances, and the fateful Christmas Eve meet-up that never occurred brews between them, making Terry an obstacle in Mariana's business plans. Determined to follow her head, not her heart, Mariana has spent the past 10 years avoiding emotions and making smart decisions. But can she resist the pull of love when fate brings them together this Christmas?

About the Author:

Alana Highbury is the author of the holiday romance Meet Me on Christmas Eve and is set to release a trio of Jane Austen-inspired novels in 2024. Her novels seamlessly blend contemporary romance, rom-com, and women's fiction, drawing readers into emotional stories about love and life. With two decades of professional experience and a master's degree in English, Alana Highbury is a literary talent to watch. When she's not writing, she enjoys reading, cross-stitching, board gaming, and spending time with her writerly husband, two children, two beautiful cats, and a lively cockatiel.

