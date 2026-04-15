ONE SENIOR, ONE ADULT Will Come to None of the Above Theater Co.

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None of the Above Theater Company has announced the world premiere of One Senior, One Adult. Written and directed by Robert Liebowitz, this limited engagement begins Friday, April 24, at the historic Episcopal Actor's Guild (1 East 29th Street).

One Senior, One Adult is an evocative journey through a life lived under the flickering lights of a movie house. Through the prism of cinema, the play navigates the complexities of existence—from life lessons and teachable moments to a "boatload" of disastrous first dates. At its heart, the production explores the enduring, transformative bond between a father and son.

Spanning decades, the narrative follows a single soul from his days as a precocious nine-year-old moviegoer to his current state as a "crusty but benign" 66-year-old. Challenging the traditional one-man show format, the central character—the Raconteur—is portrayed simultaneously by seven distinct actors, creating a dynamic and innovative theatrical tapestry.

“Everyone in the known universe has seen at least one movie—even crusty old playwrights,” says Robert Liebowitz. “For a New Yorker, going to the movies is more than entertainment; it's a rite of passage. This play captures that uniquely gritty, beautiful New York experience.”

Dedicated exclusively to works concerning New York City life, None of the Above continues its mission of reflecting the city's pulse through this 70-minute, intermission-free production.

The production features an ensemble of seven faces from the New York theater scene: Patrice Battey, Rachel Marcus, Leia Martin, Hugo Dums, Tauqeer Paul, Monique Romero, and Steven Sparrow.