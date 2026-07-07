Kristolyn Lloyd, Camrus Johnson and Kalen Allen to Join THE MONOLOGUE SLAM 10th Edition
The BIPOC arts event will take place at City Tech Brooklyn, spotlighting stars of Batwoman and Dear Evan Hansen.
Soul Soirée is a live entertainment brand built to elevate Black voices and bring community together through art and storytelling. Their signature event, The Monologue Slam, is the largest recurring performing arts event for the BIPOC arts community in NYC - a high-energy theatrical experience featuring original and published works drawn from poetry, stage, and film before a packed live audience. Today, Soul Soirée has revealed the headlining cast for the 10th Edition of The Monologue Slam, taking place Monday, July 20th at City Tech Brooklyn.
This edition delivers one of its most star-studded lineups to date, headlined by Camrus Johnson, best known for his breakout role as Luke Fox / Batwing in The CW's Batwoman and most recently seen in Netflix's global phenomenon One Piece. Johnson is joined by Kristolyn Lloyd, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actress who has graced some of Broadway's most celebrated productions, including Liberation, 1776, and Dear Evan Hansen; and Kalen Allen, who made his Broadway debut in Elf The Musical and whose screen credits include HBO Max's An American Pickle and Netflix's Meet Me Next Christmas.
More than a showcase, The Monologue Slam is both a stage for artistry and a cultural gathering - celebrating authentic performances, elevating underrepresented voices, and building community. Founded in New York City and expanded to Los Angeles, The Slam has grown into one of the most anticipated live performance events in the Black arts community, drawing 750+ attendees per show across sold-out venues in both cities.
The Monologue Slam is produced by actors and Soul Soirée Co-Founders Mister Fitzgerald, Chi Mancho, and Shomari Love. Fitzgerald, the official host of The Monologue Slam, will star in the upcoming action film Motor City and has recurred on The Penguin; Mancho has recurred on Raising Kanan and starred in war action thriller Ambush; and Love's credits include The Chi, Black Lightning, and Maya & Her Lover.
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