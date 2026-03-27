Ara Dinkjian & The New York Gypsy All-Stars To Perform At Roulette

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Ara Dinkjian & The New York Gypsy All-Stars will perform on Friday, April 17, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at Roulette, located at 509 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn. The concert is presented by Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette in association with Brooklyn Maqam.

The program will feature compositions by Dinkjian that blend musical traditions from Armenia, the Balkans, and the Middle East with jazz. Dinkjian, an oud player, began his career performing alongside his father, Armenian singer Onnik Dinkjian, and later founded the ensemble Night Ark. He has also performed with The Secret Trio and has had his compositions recorded internationally.

The New York Gypsy All-Stars include Ismail Lumanovski (clarinet), Tamer Pinarbasi (kanun), Panagiotis Andreou (bass), Engin Gunaydin (drums), and Marius van den Brink (keyboards). The ensemble performs original compositions and arrangements drawing on a range of global musical traditions.

Dinkjian’s work reflects a combination of Eastern and Western musical influences, shaped by his training in multiple instruments and his studies at the Hartt College of Music, where he received a specialized degree in oud performance. His compositions have appeared in film and television and have been recorded in multiple languages.

The New York Gypsy All-Stars perform internationally and have appeared at venues and festivals across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The group also collaborates with symphony orchestras and has performed with ensembles including the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, and $30 for seniors and students with valid ID. Tickets are available through the Roulette box office at 917-267-0363. Please note that Arsen Petrosyan will no longer appear in the April 17 performance.