Tickets For JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at QPAC Are On Sale Now

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Shake & Stir Theatre Co have announced tickets are now on sale for the world premiere season of the stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved James and the Giant Peach in the Playhouse from 30 March to 7 April.



This season furthers Shake & Stir’s penchant for reinventing Dahl classics for the theatre, following smash-hit seasons of The Twits, Fantastic Mr Fox and George’s Marvellous Medicine at QPAC.



Written in 1961, the children’s novel has since become a twentieth century classic, selling millions of copies worldwide, along with an Academy Award-nominated film adaptation.



James and the Giant Peach follows James Henry Trotter, a lonely seven-year-old boy, who after losing his parents in a horrible rhinoceros accident, is forced to live with his two wicked aunts.



What follows is magic, mischief and mayhem at every turn, as James discovers the best friendships arise from the most unexpected encounters, and that a little courage can take you a long way.



Adapted by Nelle Lee and directed by Ross Balbuziente, Dahl’s fanciful world, scheming characters and distinct ridiculousness will come alive with puppetry, poetry, song and dance, all enhanced with stunningly realised illustrations.



Shake & Stir Co-Artistic Director Ross Balbuziente said this was the fifth Roald Dahl adaptation he had the privilege to direct.



“I could not be more excited – it is one of Dahl’s most delightful books and the story has the trademark wit and naughty deliciousness readers have come to expect from Dahl,” Mr Balbuziente said.



“It’s a wild adventure of epic proportions, but at its core, it’s a story of resilience and the importance of being nice to one another and when friends work together, anything can be accomplished.



“It’s a passion for us at Shake & Stir Theatre Co to use Dahl’s stories as inspiration for reimagined theatre works for audiences of every age to enjoy, we encourage everyone to embrace the power of imagination.”



Audiences of all ages are invited to join James and his collection of curious critters on an enchanting, great escape direct from his backyard, soaring high across the world from Dover to New York and back again.



Tickets are on sale now at Click Here or 136 246.



The QPAC season will be followed by a national tour.