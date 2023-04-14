Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to QPAC in June

Performances run 30 June to 2 July 2023. 

Apr. 14, 2023  
THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to QPAC in June

"There's no place like home!" And soon, Prospero Arts' latest production, The Wizard of Oz - In Concert will call the Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Concert Hall home for an exclusive Brisbane season from 30 June to 2 July 2023.

The Wizard of Oz - In Concert follows the Brisbane-based production company's successful inaugural production Singin in the Rain - In Concert in 2022.

Presented by QPAC and Prospero Arts The Wizard of Oz - In Concert will be directed by one of Australia's most accomplished creative talents Amy Campbell.

This all-new production will feature some of Australia's favourite musical theatre stars, along with a richly memorable musical score performed by an on-stage orchestra.

Audiences will be transported 'over the rainbow' to a land full of music and colour, and captivated by iconic songs such as We're Off to See the Wizard, Ding Dong the Witch is Dead, If I Only Had a Brain and of course the Academy Award-winning Over The Rainbow.

Prospero Arts Managing Director Hayley Johnson says she is delighted to continue partnering with QPAC to present this brand-new work and build on the success of the company's first production, the toe-tapping hit, Singin' In the Rain - In Concert.

"We are thrilled to once again bring the very best national and local artistic and creative talent together to present a captivating in-concert version of this delightful story on QPAC's Concert Hall stage," Ms Johnson said.

"The Wizard of Oz is one of my childhood favourites, and will offer a wonderful family outing during the June/July school holidays."

Following its 1939 premiere, the classic film The Wizard of Oz, starring the legendary Judy Garland, was named the most influential film of all time, and has been adored across generations over the last 85 years.

Don't miss this timeless story of love, friendship and the quest for happiness in following one's dreams, brilliantly reimagined by the Prospero Arts team.

The Wizard of Oz - In Concert runs over five shows only from 30 June to 2 July 2023. Tickets on sale now at Click Here or phone 136 246.




QPAC Presents THE BIGGER PICTURE Next Month Photo
QPAC Presents THE BIGGER PICTURE Next Month
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has announced the compelling performance The Bigger Picture on Wednesday 31 May 2023 in the Concert Hall as part of Reconciliation Week.
Genevieve Laceys Innovative Sound Installation Transforms Garden Of Australian Dreams Photo
Genevieve Lacey's Innovative Sound Installation Transforms Garden Of Australian Dreams
An evocative sound installation comprising multiple musical pieces will transform the visitor experience in the National Museum of Australia's Garden of Australian Dreams.  
EVERYBODY NOW! Launches Storyteller-in-Residence Project Photo
EVERYBODY NOW! Launches Storyteller-in-Residence Project
Gold Coast arts organisation Everybody NOW! has created the Storyteller-In-Residence Project – a five-part mini documentary style film series, diving into the lives of five marvelous humans from across South East Queensland, who manifest movement in their lives through roller skating, music, poetry or dance.
THE STONED APE Launches at Bondi Pavilion Next Month Photo
THE STONED APE Launches at Bondi Pavilion Next Month
This April, theatergoers are invited to uncover a rich tapestry of deeply layered audacious themes, during the premiere season of The Stoned Ape, an all-new psycho-dramatic tragicomedy coming to the newly renovated Bondi Pavilion Theatre, from 2-13 April.

More Hot Stories For You


THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to QPAC in JuneTHE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to QPAC in June
April 14, 2023

“There's no place like home!” And soon, Prospero Arts' latest  production, The Wizard of Oz – In Concert  will call the Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Concert Hall home for an exclusive Brisbane season from 30 June to 2 July 2023. 
Redcliffe Musical Theatre and Ghostlight Theatre Co. Presents COSIRedcliffe Musical Theatre and Ghostlight Theatre Co. Presents COSI
April 6, 2023

Redcliffe Musical Theatre will partner for the first time with the new and upcoming Ghostlight Theatre Co. to present Louis Nowra's 'Cosi'.
QPAC Presents THE BIGGER PICTURE Next MonthQPAC Presents THE BIGGER PICTURE Next Month
April 4, 2023

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has announced the compelling performance The Bigger Picture on Wednesday 31 May 2023 in the Concert Hall as part of Reconciliation Week.
Genevieve Lacey's Innovative Sound Installation Transforms Garden Of Australian DreamsGenevieve Lacey's Innovative Sound Installation Transforms Garden Of Australian Dreams
March 28, 2023

An evocative sound installation comprising multiple musical pieces will transform the visitor experience in the National Museum of Australia's Garden of Australian Dreams.  
EVERYBODY NOW! Launches Storyteller-in-Residence ProjectEVERYBODY NOW! Launches Storyteller-in-Residence Project
March 22, 2023

Gold Coast arts organisation Everybody NOW! has created the Storyteller-In-Residence Project – a five-part mini documentary style film series, diving into the lives of five marvelous humans from across South East Queensland, who manifest movement in their lives through roller skating, music, poetry or dance.
share