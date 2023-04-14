THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to QPAC in June

"There's no place like home!" And soon, Prospero Arts' latest production, The Wizard of Oz - In Concert will call the Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Concert Hall home for an exclusive Brisbane season from 30 June to 2 July 2023.



The Wizard of Oz - In Concert follows the Brisbane-based production company's successful inaugural production Singin in the Rain - In Concert in 2022.



Presented by QPAC and Prospero Arts The Wizard of Oz - In Concert will be directed by one of Australia's most accomplished creative talents Amy Campbell.



This all-new production will feature some of Australia's favourite musical theatre stars, along with a richly memorable musical score performed by an on-stage orchestra.



Audiences will be transported 'over the rainbow' to a land full of music and colour, and captivated by iconic songs such as We're Off to See the Wizard, Ding Dong the Witch is Dead, If I Only Had a Brain and of course the Academy Award-winning Over The Rainbow.



Prospero Arts Managing Director Hayley Johnson says she is delighted to continue partnering with QPAC to present this brand-new work and build on the success of the company's first production, the toe-tapping hit, Singin' In the Rain - In Concert.



"We are thrilled to once again bring the very best national and local artistic and creative talent together to present a captivating in-concert version of this delightful story on QPAC's Concert Hall stage," Ms Johnson said.



"The Wizard of Oz is one of my childhood favourites, and will offer a wonderful family outing during the June/July school holidays."



Following its 1939 premiere, the classic film The Wizard of Oz, starring the legendary Judy Garland, was named the most influential film of all time, and has been adored across generations over the last 85 years.



Don't miss this timeless story of love, friendship and the quest for happiness in following one's dreams, brilliantly reimagined by the Prospero Arts team.



The Wizard of Oz - In Concert runs over five shows only from 30 June to 2 July 2023. Tickets on sale now at Click Here or phone 136 246.