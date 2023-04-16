Prinnie Stevens, Angela Fabian, Irena Lysiuk, and Alisha Todd Reunite For SISTER ACT Homage

A celebration of sisterhood, individuality and redemption finds the light at Brisbane Powerhouse this winter as The Little Red Company's sparkling Sister Act homage returns for five performances from 26 - 29 July.

Created by hit-makers Naomi Price and Adam Brunes, the Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves 'sequel' reunites original cast members Prinnie Stevens, Angela Fabian, Irena Lysiuk and Alisha Todd and a celestial creative team that includes Queensland fashion icon Gail Sorronda (costumes), multi award-winner Jason Glenwright (lighting) and the aurally-blessed Geoff McGahan (sound).

Director Naomi Price said Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves honoured the films' ground-breaking celebration of diversity and inclusion while breathing new life into the hit soundtracks.

"I am beyond excited that our original cast are back in the habit for this highly anticipated return season," Price said.

"Individually they are all superstars, but together, there's a holiness that feels almost otherworldly.

"Prinnie is our diva queen; she's feisty with a whole lot of 'Big Whoopi Energy'. Alisha is gentle, bringing sensitivity and star power to everything she does.

"Angela is grounded and experienced but with a vulnerability to her regal strength, and Irena is our goofy golden girl, with Hollywood magnetism and a honeylike vocal agility."

Price described the opportunity for a return season as "a gift".

"When Sisters premiered in 2021 at the end of a long period of shared grief and isolation, I don't think any of us were prepared for just how transformational it would be for both the artists involved and our audiences," Price said.

"It's a gift to bring this extraordinary company of fierce and fabulous women back together and to share this special show with a wider audience."

Reimagining the magic musical moments from the Sister Act films including Joyful Joyful, Oh Happy Day, I Will Follow Him and His Eye is on the Sparrow is acclaimed Queensland vocal arranger Alex Van den Broek (Your Song).

"It was a fabulously fun task exploring how best to highlight the musical goodness of the original soundtracks while packing it full of killer vocal harmony moments for our celestial divas," Van den Broek said.

"They all have individual moments in the show that are truly divine but when they come together it is absolutely mesmerising.

"If R&B grooves, intricate vocal harmonies and infectious beats are your thing, you will fall head over heels for the music in this show!"

Sisters star Alisha Todd, who made her mainstage theatre debut in the original season, said the films' enduring legacy was anchored by their iconic soundtracks.

"I think what makes the Sister Act movies so timeless is at the heart of what brings all the characters together - the music and the endless passion to better a community," Todd said.

"I love that both movies have such a variety of characters from different cultures, yet the music bonds them and gives them all a platform to be seen and heard.

"That's what this show is about; elevating and celebrating our sisters from all walks of life."

Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves plays Wednesday 26 - Saturday 29 July at Brisbane Powerhouse. Tickets are on sale now at ticketek.com.au