Kate Ceberano Brings Concert Tour to QPAC in December

Australian music royalty Kate Ceberano is celebrating her illustrious 40-year career with the release of her 30th album, My Life is A Symphony, and a national concert tour that arrives at QPAC’s Concert Hall on Saturday 2nd December for one performance only!

Singer, songwriter, performer, artist, and legend of Australian music, Kate Ceberano has enjoyed one of the most enduring and inspirational careers in Australian music. My Life Is A Symphony is an album and tour that brings Kate Ceberano back to her essence as a musical force and an electrifying live performer.

From rousing anthems such as Brave to soulful ballads like I Don’t know How to Love Him, audiences will witness the voice of a generation amid the grandeur of a symphony orchestra as Kate traverses her breathtaking array of music spanning her 40-year recording career.

The album, ‘My Life Is A Symphony’, was released in May to resounding success, hitting #1 on iTunes, #2 ARIA Australian Album, and #6 ARIA Album. Her national concert tour has been met with rave reviews and sold-out shows, lighting up Hamer Hall with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and performing with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra at Adelaide Cabaret Festival. And now it is Brisbane’s turn.

Ceberano said, “I am so excited and proud of this concert. It feels like it is one of those once pinch me, once in a lifetime, moments. Bringing something so meaningful for me personally to audiences, in a venue that I love, just makes it all the more special.”

Kate Ceberano burst on the music scene as a teenage sensation in 1983, fronting seminal band I’m Talking, becoming a superstar of the ‘Countdown’ era. Since then, she has effortlessly moved across genres as a soulful tour-de-force, racking up 11 platinum albums, 10 Top 10 singles and countless awards and accolades. The most prolific Australian female artist of the era, Kate has forged an unassailable distinction through more than 6000 live performances spanning every concert, theatre, and festival stage in the country and beyond.