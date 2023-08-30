Kate Ceberano Brings Concert Tour to QPAC in December

The concert is on Saturday 2nd December.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 1 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre in September Photo 2 NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre in September
Bangarra's SANDSONG Returns for 2023 Regional Tour Photo 3 Bangarra's SANDSONG Returns for 2023 Regional Tour
Kate Ceberano Brings Concert Tour to QPAC in December Photo 4 Kate Ceberano Brings Concert Tour to QPAC in December

Kate Ceberano Brings Concert Tour to QPAC in December

Australian music royalty Kate Ceberano is celebrating her illustrious 40-year career with the release of her 30th album, My Life is A Symphony, and a national concert tour that arrives at QPAC’s Concert Hall on Saturday 2nd December for one performance only!

Singer, songwriter, performer, artist, and legend of Australian music, Kate Ceberano has enjoyed one of the most enduring and inspirational careers in Australian music.  My Life Is A Symphony is an album and tour that brings Kate Ceberano back to her essence as a musical force and an electrifying live performer.

From rousing anthems such as Brave to soulful ballads like I Don’t know How to Love Him, audiences will witness the voice of a generation amid the grandeur of a symphony orchestra as Kate traverses her breathtaking array of music spanning her 40-year recording career.

The album, ‘My Life Is A Symphony’, was released in May to resounding success, hitting #1 on iTunes, #2 ARIA Australian Album, and #6 ARIA Album. Her national concert tour has been met with rave reviews and sold-out shows, lighting up Hamer Hall with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and performing with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra at Adelaide Cabaret Festival. And now it is Brisbane’s turn.

Ceberano said“I am so excited and proud of this concert. It feels like it is one of those once pinch me, once in a lifetime, moments.  Bringing something so meaningful for me personally to audiences, in a venue that I love, just makes it all the more special.”

Kate Ceberano burst on the music scene as a teenage sensation in 1983, fronting seminal band I’m Talking, becoming a superstar of the ‘Countdown’ era. Since then, she has effortlessly moved across genres as a soulful tour-de-force, racking up 11 platinum albums, 10 Top 10 singles and countless awards and accolades. The most prolific Australian female artist of the era, Kate has forged an unassailable distinction through more than 6000 live performances spanning every concert, theatre, and festival stage in the country and beyond.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Brisbane

1
Bangarras SANDSONG Returns for 2023 Regional Tour Photo
Bangarra's SANDSONG Returns for 2023 Regional Tour

Australia’s leading Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, is delighted to bring the profound and deeply powerful production of SandSong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert to Queensland and New South Wales as part of its 2023 Regional Tour.

2
NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre in September Photo
NOT A CLUE Comes to Stirling Theatre in September

Murder, theft, adultery, black pudding – and a fair amount of stupidity – is coming to Stirling Theatre. 

3
Comedian Andrew Shultz to Tour Australia in November Photo
Comedian Andrew Shultz to Tour Australia in November

Andrew is returning to Australia for a national tour which will include a performance at the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival in November.

4
Kevin Bridges Brings THE OVERDUE CATCHUP on Australian Tour in November 2023 Photo
Kevin Bridges Brings THE OVERDUE CATCHUP on Australian Tour in November 2023

Kevin Bridges is returning to Australia in November for a national tour which will include a performance at the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Australia - Brisbane SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Penelopiad
PIP Theatre (8/25-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crazy F***ing B*tches
House Conspiracy (9/16-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ring Cycle
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/01-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Queensland Performing Arts Centre (12/06-12/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest'
KSP Theatre (9/08-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You