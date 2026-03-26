SOMETHING ROTTEN! To Play Lyric Stage Boston

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Lyric Stage Boston will present SOMETHING ROTTEN!, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, beginning May 1 and running through June 7, 2026.

Directed by Ilana Toeplitz Ranson with music direction by Katya Stanislavskaya, the production will feature a cast of Boston-based performers.

Set in the Renaissance, the musical follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they attempt to outshine William Shakespeare by creating what they believe will be the world’s first musical. The show blends historical parody with contemporary musical theatre conventions.

The cast will include Ohad Ashkenazi as Nigel Bottom and Ryan Mardesich as Nick Bottom, alongside performers including Joy Clark as Nostradamus, Lauren Dodds as Portia, KRISTIAN ESPIRITU as Bea, and a company featuring Jonah Barricklo, Temma Beaudreau, Danny Hernandez, Elliana Karris, Kenneth Kelleher, Bryan Miner, Jennifer Preston, Indijhan Richard, Bobbie Steinbach, Jared Troilo, and Colin Welter.

The creative team includes scenic design by Cameron McEachern, costume design by Chloe Moore, lighting design by Bretton Reis, sound design by Alex Berg, and properties by Lauren Corcuera.

Performances begin Friday, May 1, 2026, with a press performance scheduled for May 3 at 3:00 PM.