ROAD OF RAINBOWS Pride 5K and Performance Festival to Return for Sixth Year

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The Boston Theater Company has announced that the sixth annual running of the Road of Rainbows Pride 5K will return on Saturday, June 6 with a 10:00 a.m. start as part of a full-day performance festival. Registration for the race is now open. A blend of arts and athletics, the festival is an all-inclusive celebration of Pride month.

The sixth Road of Rainbows builds momentum on its previous events, when more than 1,800 participants and more than 10,000 spectators celebrated inclusive sports in Boston. The celebration will include hours of pre-race and post-race programming at Brewer Fountain and Summer Street Plaza in partnership with the Downtown Boston Alliance.

Following the 5k, a concert featuring local performers will be held near the Boston Common Brewer Fountain from 11:00am-1:00pm. This event will be hosted by Boston radio personality Kennedy Elsey and Boston native actor David J. Castillo.

New this year will be Orgullo Latino (Latino Pride) and Pride Outside Party. Orgullo Latino will take place from 1:00pm-3:00pm followed by the Pride Outside Party from 3:00pm-6:00pm, both at Summer Street Plaza. Orgullo Latino will feature all Latino artists performing only in Spanish. Outside of the RoR 5k, which is a ticketed event, all events are free and open to the public.

"Road of Rainbows is proof that Pride can look like so many things at once – a race, a concert, a cultural celebration, and a gathering place for community," said Joey Frangieh, Producing Artistic Director of Boston Theater Company. "Six years in, we're proud to see this event continue to grow while staying true to its mission of accessibility, inclusion, and joy. With the addition of Orgullo Latino and the Pride Outside Party, we're creating an even bigger platform to celebrate the many voices, cultures, and identities that make Boston's LGBTQ+ community so vibrant."

5k registration options are available for walkers, students, and for those looking to donate to the event. In addition to its registration options, and to help the event be as inclusive as possible, its pay-what-you-can system allows people of all economic backgrounds to participate. Since the event's inception, more than half of all participants have taken advantage of reduced pricing, and BTC is thankful to its sponsors who've helped to make the event more financially inclusive. Free tickets are also available upon request.

ABOUT ROAD OF RAINBOWS 5K:

Established in 2021 by the Boston Theater Company, Road of Rainbows is a first-of-its kind 5K race in the heart of Boston. Rooted in the power of sport to unite, empower, and uplift, the event welcomes participants of all genders and backgrounds to compete in a fun and festive course through Boston Common. The event champions collaborative expression, a commitment to sportsmanship, and is grounded in social responsibility. The event celebrates the opportunity running has to highlight our common humanity and encourage important conversation. More than 1,800 participants have taken part in the event since its inception.

ABOUT BOSTON THEATER COMPANY:

The Boston Theater Company (BTC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to creating experiences for and about marginalized communities. Grounded in social responsibility, BTC champions inclusivity, works to break down financial barriers, and celebrates the transformative power of artists. Some of their most high profile events include Road of Rainbows 5K and the Queer Voices Festival.

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