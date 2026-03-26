NIER:ORCHESTRA CONCERT 12026 [ YoRHa ] Will Come to the Boch Center Wang Theatre

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A brand new official symphonic concert tour will visit Boston's Boch Center Wang Theatre for one performance only on Saturday, December 12 at 8:00PM. From the team that shattered the paradigm with NieR:Orchestra Concert 12024 [ the end of data ], NieR:Orchestra Concert 12026 [ YoRHa ] will deliver fans in Boston a brand-new concert experience for the NieR series.

Conducted by Eric Roth, NieR:Orchestra Concert 12026 [ YoRHa ] will feature an immersive performance which brings together the power of a full orchestra and chorus, the intensity of original NieR vocalists J'Nique Nicole and Emi Evans, stunning visuals on a giant screen, and a new narrated story, inviting concertgoers into an expanded musical world of the NieR series.

The concert features recorded recitations by Yui Ishikawa (No.2), Reina Tanaka (No.4), Mio Hanana (No.21), and Chihira Mochida (No.16), presenting episodes related to the “Pearl Harbor Descent Operation,” the prequel story to NieR:Automata. The story unfolds, richly integrated with the music.