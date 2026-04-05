Misty Blues and Bees Deluxe Team Up for Bull Run Performance May 1

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Award‑winning blues heavyweights Misty Blues and Bees Deluxe will join forces for a one night performance at the Bull Run in Shirley, Massachusetts on Saturday, May 1, 2026.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner and settling in, then the live music kicks off at 8 p.m.

Fronted by powerhouse vocalist and band founder Gina Coleman, Misty Blues has been shaking up stages since 1999 with original and traditional blues supercharged by jazz, soul, funk, and gospel. The Berkshire County crew has shared the spotlight with legends like Charles Neville and has opened for modern greats including Tab Benoit and John Primer, building a touring history that stretches across the United States and Canada. Their recordings spin on radio on both sides of the Atlantic, but it's live-up close, in the room-where their songs truly catch fire.

Kicking off the night, Bees Deluxe brings a fearless, genre‑bending take on the blues that's equal parts groove, edge, and surprise. Led by British guitarist Conrad Warre, and keyboardist Carol Band, the band jumps from inventive originals to left‑field covers, always with sharp musicianship and deep reverence for the roots of the music. Fresh from a 2026 run to the semi‑finals of the International Blues Challenge and a win at the 2025 New Hampshire State Blues Challenge, they've toured nationally and traded licks with icons like Ronnie Earl, Joanna Connor, Mike Zito, Matt Scofield, Roomful of Blues and Joanne Shaw Taylor.

This Bull Run concert is a vivid snapshot of the New England blues scene right now: seasoned road warriors, rising momentum, and zero interest in playing it safe. Misty Blues and Bees Deluxe are known for high‑energy sets, daring arrangements, and the kind of onstage chemistry that can turn a great show into a legendary one. Expect deep grooves, standout solos, surprise song choices, and an evening that celebrates where the blues has been-and where it's headed next.