Joy Behar To Play Provincetown Town Hall With Judy Gold

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Comedian, actress, playwright and Emmy Award-winning co-host of ABC's The View Joy Behar will appear for a special evening with host, the Emmy-Winning comedian Judy Gold on Sunday, August 9th at 7:00 PM at Provincetown Town Hall. The evening will be raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise.

Joy Behar's TV acting credits include Baby Boom, and Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes. She has performed stand up comedy for over thirty years and appeared in several films, including Nora Ephron's This is Your Life, and Woody Allen's Manhattan Murder Mystery. In theatre, she starred in Nicky Silver's The Food Chain, and The Vagina Monologues. She wrote and starred in her own one woman show, Me, My Mouth, and I, which ran at The Cherry Lane Theatre. Most recently, she wrote a book “The Great Gasbag: An A to Z Guide to Surviving Trump World.” She started writing plays during the pandemic to keep her sane. Two of her plays (Bonkers in the Boroughs and My First Ex-Husband) are presently in production.

Host Judy Gold has had comedy stand-up specials on HBO, Comedy Central and LOGO, and was a part of Netflix's Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration. She is the author of “Yes I Can Say That: When They Come For The Comedians, We Are All In Trouble”, a book about free speech and cancel culture. She hosts the hit podcast, It's Judy's Show with Judy Gold, and is featured in Netflix's Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution. Her stellar work in films include She Came To Me, Tripped Up, Love Reconsidered, and in the television series City On A Hill, Better Things, The First Lady, and Extrapolations. Judy has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show. She won two Emmy awards for writing and producing The Rosie O'Donnell Show. Judy has appeared on The View, The Today Show, The Drew Barrymore Show and on MSNBC, CNN and NewsNation as a free-speech advocate. She has three albums, Conduct Unbecoming, Kill Me Now, and Judith's Roommate Had a Baby.

Tickets available now for An Evening with Joy Behar with Judy Gold, on Sunday, August 9th for one show only.