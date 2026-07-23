JENNA GRIBBON: ENTWINED to Open at Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University

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The Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University will present Jenna Gribbon: Entwined, the first major solo museum exhibition dedicated to the work of contemporary painter Jenna Gribbon. Co-curated by Chad Sirois and Dr. Gannit Ankori, the exhibition will be on view from August 19, 2026, through January 3, 2027.

Occupying nearly 4,000 square feet in the museum's Lois Foster Wing, Entwined brings together more than 40 paintings created between 2001 and the present, including three new works commissioned specifically for the exhibition. The survey traces Gribbon's artistic evolution from her early experimental paintings to the figurative portraits that have become the hallmark of her practice.

Frequently depicting those closest to her—particularly her wife, musician Mackenzie Scott, who performs as TORRES—Gribbon transforms intimate domestic moments into explorations of desire, identity, perception, and human connection. Her work draws on ideas from relational psychology, using reflections, shadows, and layered perspectives to blur the boundaries between portraiture and self-portraiture while examining how identity is shaped through relationships with others.

The exhibition concludes with three newly commissioned paintings centered on portraits of Scott, in which Gribbon projects her own face across her subject's features to create layered images that explore intimacy, shared identity, and the evolving nature of selfhood.

Opening Reception

A free public opening reception will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

About Jenna Gribbon

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Jenna Gribbon studied painting at the University of Georgia before earning her MFA from Hunter College. Her work has been exhibited at institutions including the Frick Collection, Parrish Art Museum, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Akron Art Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville, Kunstmuseum Bonn, and the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw.

Her paintings are included in the collections of the Brooklyn Museum, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Dallas Museum of Art, Rubell Museum, Honolulu Museum of Art, and numerous international institutions. Gribbon lives and works in Brooklyn, New York.

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