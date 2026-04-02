POP GOES BROADWAY Concert Will Highlight Songs From Stage to Pop Charts

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A show tune's journey to the pop charts will be the focus of a free concert in Provincetown, MA. "Pop Goes Broadway: Songs the Stage Gave Us" will feature a selection of familiar songs that got their start in musicals.

The Wednesday, April 8, event will be led by Michael Casey, the host of "Footlights," a recurring program airing on Provincetown's WOMR. The radio show features scores from Broadway shows, with commentary about each work provided by Casey.

The free concert is part of the Music Salon series presented by Provincetown's Adult Community Center, located at 2 Mayflower St. in the historic Cape Cod arts enclave.

"For decades, so many of the songs that have found their way onto the pop charts got their start on the stage," said Casey, citing the string of hits from "The Sound of Music" alone, including "Climb Every Mountain" and "My Favorite Things."

Casey, who divides his time between Provincetown and New York City, has lectured frequently on the theater. He attends upwards of two dozen theatrical productions each season.

Joining Casey will be singer and songwriter Dave Brown, who has performed in New York City and at several Provincetown venues. A keen interpreter of pop, jazz and Broadway standards, Brown is also an accomplished guitarist.

Piano accompaniment will be provided by Jim Brosseau, the writer/composer of "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical," a contender in last year's Voza Rivers Legacy Series in Harlem. The April 8 Provincetown program will feature a song from Brosseau's musical.

"I'm delighted whenever I can showcase popular songs that got their start in the theater," said Casey. "Where would the Great American Songbook be without them."