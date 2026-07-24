FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE to Star Jennifer Apple and Jamal James at Shakespeare & Company

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Shakespeare & Company has announced the cast of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune by Terrence McNally, directed by Nicole Ricciard, playing July 30-August 23 at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre.

Elliott Norton Award-winner Jennifer Apple and Jamal James star in the titular roles: two people standing on the edge of connection. Frankie, a guarded waitress, and Johnny, an earnest short-order cook, work together at a Manhattan diner. After their first date, they find themselves in bed-and talking through the night.

Ricciardi said the play's power lies in 'the terrifying leap of vulnerability required for two lonely people to truly connect.'

'Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is a tender, funny, and deeply human play,' she said. 'It centers on the emotional chasm between Johnny's determined dismantling of barriers and Frankie's cautious, shielded desire for intimacy. It is timely, timeless, and perhaps even more relevant than the year it was written.'

Scenic Design is by John McDermott, Costume Design by Christina Beam, Lighting Design by Madeleine Hebert, and Sound Design by Amy Altadonna. Stage Manager is Nathaniel Bokaer-Smith.

Tickets are available now at shakespeare.org, or by calling the Box Office at 413.637.3353. Prices range from $40-$99, and preview performances Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31 are 10% less. Card to Culture Tickets for Connector Care, EBT, and WIC families are also available for $5.

Full cast and crew bios are available here.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.

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