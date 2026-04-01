Bluegrass and Old Time Acts Will Perform at Club Passim's 14th Annual DOWN HOME UP HERE Bluegrass Festival

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The 14th annual Down Home Up Here Bluegrass & Old-Time Festival will return to Club Passim on April 18–19, bringing together 14 standout acts from across the region and beyond for a weekend celebration of bluegrass roots and its modern evolution. The annual festival, held each year over Patriots' Day Weekend, also includes daily workshops for musicians interested in exploring bluegrass and old-time traditions.

A signature event on Passim's spring calendar, Down Home Up Here highlights traditional bluegrass & old time music, while not adhering to strictly traditional styles. From classic string-band sounds to newer interpretations shaped by folk, Americana, and roots influences, all featuring the unmistakable sounds of fiddle, banjo, mandolin, and dobro, audiences can expect a wide range of styles,

This year's lineup includes the Alayna Maysie Band, Yoona Kim, DellaValla Bluegrass Trio, Cesar and Alex, Maggie Monroe & The Twang Station, Johanna Wacker, The Bottom Dollars, Thunder Dog, Andy Cambria & Lindsay Straw, Bayla Davis, The Hilltown Ham Hocks, Gabe Hirshfeld Tribute, The Micah John Bluegrass Band, and Maxfield. A full performance schedule is available at passim.org.

Down Home Up Here takes place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Club Passim, 47 Palmer Street in Cambridge. Festival passes and individual tickets are available now at passim.org