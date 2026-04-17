Ari & Mia Will Celebrate CD Release at the Allen Center

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Cherry Street Music will welcome the Boston-based chamber-folk duo of Ari & Maria to Newton’s Allen Center stage on Saturday May 16, celebrating the release of their newest CD titled Learning Your Name. Tickets and information are available at the Allen Center website.

Sisters Ari (cello and voice) and Mia (fiddle and voice) Friedman reference the styles of Southern and Northeastern fiddle music and the early American songbook to create a realm where their own compositions cross paths with older traditions. Their music honors the sounds of Appalachian cottages, rural dancefloors, and urban concert halls. Combine this with their approach to songwriting and the result is their unique sound.

About The Album

About the new album, Ari says “This particular album of ours is special and not in a way that calls attention to ourselves but in a way that asks other people to pay attention, to listen deeply, to access the wonderment of caregiving often buried beneath layers of burnout and exhaustion. In the words of our older sister Rabbi Shoshana Friedman, these songs are ‘caregiving as liturgy.’ And as my husband says, ‘I wish the album were twice as long.’

About The Allen Center

The Allen Center is an arts and cultural center in West Newton, owned and operated by the Newton Cultural Alliance. Following a major renovation completed in spring 2021, the historic facility has expanded its programming and community offerings. In fall 2022, the NCA established an Artistic Director position and appointed international concert cellist Allison Eldredge, who continues to serve in that role.

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