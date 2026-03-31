ALL IN ONE: WORDS AND MUSIC To Feature Songs By Jerry Herman, Dolly Parton, And Meredith Willson

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American Classics will present ALL IN ONE: WORDS AND MUSIC, a concert highlighting songwriters who composed both lyrics and music, in performances in Cambridge and Bedford, Massachusetts. The program will conclude the company’s 29th season under the artistic direction of Bradford Conner and Benjamin Sears.

The concert will feature the work of Jerry Herman, Meredith Willson, and Dolly Parton, alongside songs by Joni Mitchell, Tom Lehrer, Richard Rodgers, John Denver, and Carole King. Selections will include Herman’s title songs from HELLO, DOLLY! and MAME, Willson’s “Till There Was You,” Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” Mitchell’s “The Circle Game,” and Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The cast will include Bradford Conner, Jean Danton, Michelle Deluise, Wes Hunter, Caryn May, Brandon Milardo, Cynthia Mork, Carolyn Saxon, and Benjamin Sears, with Steve Sussman on piano.

Performances will take place on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. at First Church Congregational in Cambridge and April 12 at 3:00 p.m. at First Parish Church in Bedford. Both venues are wheelchair accessible.

Ticketing Information

Tickets range from $25 for seniors and students to $30 for general admission. Tickets and additional information are available at amclass.org.