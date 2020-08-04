Modified Salzburg Festival is Officially Underway, Running Through August 30

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The modified Salzburg Festival is underway, kicking off on August 1 and running through August 30.

The Salzburg Festival has modified its programme, reducing the number of performance venues from 16 to 8. The organization has developed a prevention concept which is currently being coordinated with the Festival's council of experts and the authorities. It will be adapted continuously to accommodate any new developments.

The programme of 110 performances over the course of 30 days at 8 venues is as follows:

12 Opera Performances

Elektra

Così Fan Tutte

29 Drama Performances

World Premiere Zdeněk Adamec

World Premiere Everywoman

Jedermann

Reading

Concerts

Vienna Philharmonic Guest Orchestras Beethoven Cycle Fragments - Silence

Chamber Music Concerts

Soloist Recitals

Canto Lirico

Song Recitals

Camerata Salzburg

Mozart Matinees

Discussing The Century

Events

Theatre at the Cinema

Film Screenings

Das Mirakel

Die Insel Der Seligen

Venezianische Nacht

A Midsummer Night's Dream

8 Performances of the 'jung & jede*r' Programme

1000 Kraniche

Hau Drauf!

Learn more about all of the events at https://www.salzburgerfestspiele.at/en/tickets/calendar?season=134.

