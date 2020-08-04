Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Modified Salzburg Festival is Officially Underway, Running Through August 30

Article Pixel Aug. 4, 2020  
The modified Salzburg Festival is underway, kicking off on August 1 and running through August 30.

The Salzburg Festival has modified its programme, reducing the number of performance venues from 16 to 8. The organization has developed a prevention concept which is currently being coordinated with the Festival's council of experts and the authorities. It will be adapted continuously to accommodate any new developments.

The programme of 110 performances over the course of 30 days at 8 venues is as follows:

12 Opera Performances

  • Elektra
  • Così Fan Tutte

29 Drama Performances

  • World Premiere Zdeněk Adamec
  • World Premiere Everywoman
  • Jedermann
  • Reading

Concerts

  • Vienna Philharmonic Guest Orchestras Beethoven Cycle Fragments - Silence
  • Chamber Music Concerts
  • Soloist Recitals
  • Canto Lirico
  • Song Recitals
  • Camerata Salzburg
  • Mozart Matinees
  • Discussing The Century

Events

  • Theatre at the Cinema

Film Screenings

  • Das Mirakel
  • Die Insel Der Seligen
  • Venezianische Nacht
  • A Midsummer Night's Dream

8 Performances of the 'jung & jede*r' Programme

  • 1000 Kraniche
  • Hau Drauf!

Learn more about all of the events at https://www.salzburgerfestspiele.at/en/tickets/calendar?season=134.


