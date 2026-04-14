Trinity St Kilda Will Undergo $2 Million Makeover

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Trinity has become a St Kilda fixture for drinks, food and live music since opening in a former church hall in 2022. Now, the team is doubling down with a $2 million renovation set to introduce a broader music program, expanded food and beverage offering, and capacity for up to 450 people – positioning it as one of the area's largest all-season venues.

The makeover marks a full takeover of the Trinity site from the neighbouring church, for the first time in the church's 100-year-old history. With nods to monk beer brews, church dances and school fetes, the new direction leans further into its role as a social, community hub.

“We want to be that everyday local. It's not just about drinking alcohol. You can have a good meal, play games, and spend time with friends. I think that's key to modern-day hospitality,” says owner Matt Nikakis, a third-generation hospitality veteran with two hotels under his belt.

The oversized front courtyard is being completely reworked with a clear glass roof and wall along Chapel Street. The space will offer full weather protection while retaining views of the venue's heritage red brick facade. With flexible furniture and upgraded acoustics, the courtyard will move easily between sit-down dining and stand-up events of up to 200 guests.

The existing Airstream kitchen that once sat outside will be replaced with a 12-metre, fully electric shipping container kitchen, allowing for a broader, more considered menu led by a new executive chef to be announced soon. Alongside Trinity's signature burgers and fries, the new offering will expand into pub classics, Sunday roasts and lighter options, including seafood and salads – designed to suit both quick bites and longer, more relaxed meals.

The drinks list is also set for a refresh. While popular staples like the signature spicy margarita will remain, the team is working with a dedicated mixologist to evolve the cocktail offering, alongside seasonal updates and a continued focus on approachable, well-priced options across beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

The new glass enclosure will allow Trinity to extend its outdoor licence until 1am, bringing its music programming outside for the first time. Expect a new rotation of live acts and DJs across the week, with a focus on building atmosphere without compromising the neighbourhood.

The team has also secured a new private dining room, formerly part of the church behind Trinity. Designed for birthdays, group bookings and small events, the space will accommodate up to 30 seated or 50 standing guests. Featuring the same chapel-style windows as the main venue and acoustic treatment throughout, it's designed to comfortably host both family and adult gatherings.

The popular kids' playground – already a drawcard for local families – will be refreshed with additional play equipment, including a surfboard balance beam to build on its bayside theme.

Trinity will close temporarily on 19 April for construction, with a reopening slated for Spring 2026.