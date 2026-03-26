Thee Sacred Souls Will Return To Melbourne For One Night Only at Hamer Hall

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Modern soul trio from San Diego Thee Sacred Souls will make a highly anticipated return to Australia with a performance at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall on Sunday 31 May 2026.



With a deep homage to decades of soul music, Thee Sacred Souls have crafted a discography of timeless songs about love and loss. Bringing a fresh, modern take to the warmth of 60s and 70s R&B, the band are renowned for their tender vocals, lush instrumentation and authentic production style.



Thee Sacred Souls last toured Australia in 2024 and their growing legion of fans have been eagerly awaiting their return. Following their upcoming performance at Hamer Hall, Thee Sacred Souls will play the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Tuesday 2 June as part of Vivid LIVE.



Formed in 2019 by drummer Alex Garcia, bassist Sal Samano and singer Joshua Lane, the band's first club gigs led directly to a deal with revered independent record label Daptone Records. The trio have since toured the globe, playing their sweet soul music at renowned festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza.



Both Thee Sacred Souls' debut self-titled album and 2024's Got A Story To Tell were met with critical acclaim and multi-million streaming success. The band's 2020 single "Can I Call You Rose?" – a song recorded during their first recording session together – found viral success online, trending on TikTok.



With a growing global fanbase that includes the likes of Beyoncé, SZA, Alicia Keys, and Leon Bridges, Thee Sacred Souls are now headlining shows in grand amphitheatres alongside performances on the beloved live music video series NPR's Tiny Desk and TV appearances including Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Later…with Jools Holland.



Early presale tickets to Thee Sacred Souls' Hamer Hall performance are available from Monday 30 March at 10.00am AEDT, click here to be added to the waitlist. General public tickets go on sale Wednesday 1 April at 10.00am AEDT.