Glyndebourne Festival 2020 Season Opening Postponed

Statement on Glyndebourne Festival 2020

COVID-19 is touching all of our lives and at this time our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our company members and our audiences, all part of the extended Glyndebourne family. We are also intent on securing Glyndebourne's continuity and ensuring that we are here for everyone in the future. As a financially independent charity, our next steps must be carefully planned.

We were looking forward to rehearsals starting this month but in light of the Government's strong advice to avoid public gatherings in spaces such as theatres, we have taken the difficult decision to delay the start of the Glyndebourne Festival until Tuesday 14 July 2020. All scheduled performances until that date have been cancelled, and we will be producing a revised schedule to be shared shortly. Please check Glyndebourne.com or follow our social media channels for updates.

This has not been an easy decision to make, and we understand that these cancellations will come as hugely disappointing news to our audience and Company members. This will result in the loss of vital livelihood for many artists and seasonal staff. We are offering ticket holders the opportunity to donate the value of their tickets, in full or in part, to help support Glyndebourne and these crucial members of our family. As a financially independent charity that receives no public subsidy for the Festival, we rely on the income it generates and the generosity of individuals and companies to make our work possible.

We understand that it may not be possible to make this donation so are also offering a full refund. We will contact all ticket holders directly. The Box Office is currently closed to calls but we can be contacted at boxoffice@glyndebourne.com and via our live webchat.

Glyndebourne firmly believes that the world needs theatre and music more than ever in these difficult times. Providing it is safe to do so, we are committed to reopening Festival 2020 on 14 July 2020, even if adaptations are required. We are also looking at options for offering the Glyndebourne Festival experience in other formats during our closed period, whether that be via broadcast services or online platforms.





