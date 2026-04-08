DIVA Exhibition Offers Half-Price Tickets and Free Public Transport in Final Days

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Australian Museum of Performing Arts' (AMPA) debut exhibition DIVA, an Australian exclusive, will close on 26 April. Half-price tickets are now available for the acclaimed international exhibition's final days, with Victorians and visitors able to get there for free in April on public transport.

Arts Centre Melbourne CEO Karen Quinlan AM said “It has been incredibly encouraging over the past few months to see such enthusiasm for AMPA's debut exhibition. As DIVA enters its final days here in Melbourne, we're making it more accessible and affordable for everyone to experience world-class arts and culture. With free public transport across Victoria this month, there's never been a better time to visit AMPA at Arts Centre Melbourne.”

Developed by London's Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), DIVA features show-stopping gowns and innovative costumes worn by some of history's most provocative and powerful performers including Cher, Tina Turner, Elton John, Marilyn Monroe, Maria Callas, Adele, Rihanna, Judy Garland, Lady Gaga, Joan Crawford, Whitney Houston, P!nk, Bjork, Billie Eilish and more.

Australia's own rich contributions to culture come to life with standout costumes worn by Kylie Minogue, Olivia Newton-John, Marcia Hines, Cate Blanchett, Kate Miller-Heidke, Dame Nellie Melba, Jessica Mauboy, Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers, Reuben Kaye and more.

On display are over 250 objects including 60 spectacular costumes, jewellery, photography, art and music drawn from V&A's Collection, Arts Centre Melbourne's own Australian Performing Arts Collection and loaned items from across the world.