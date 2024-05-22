Anthony Kearns, The Irish Tenors 'Audition' Conan O'Brien, Announce 2024 Australian Tour Dates & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Life is sweet for world-renowned tenor Anthony Kearns and The Irish Tenors, who recently enjoyed back-to-back successful concert tours of the United States, and a rare appearance with U.S. talk show host and comedian, Conan O'Brien, in between. Now, Kearns and his tenor colleagues are looking forward to their recently announced tour of Australia this September.

"It's incredible to think that we first burst on the scene in 1998 - and more than 25 years later, we are still going strong," said Kearns, an original member of the famous trio who also enjoys his own international solo career.

During the filming of his upcoming HBO special, "Conan O'Brien Must Go" - a four-part travel show starting in Norway and finishing in his ancestral home in County Limerick, Ireland - O'Brien auditioned for a role as the "fourth Irish tenor" with a robust rendition of "Danny Boy" at Whelan's, one of Dublin's famous pubs.

"Conan was great craic, and he has a good voice, as well. We'd welcome him on tour any time, if he can keep up with us," joked Kearns.

Kearns noted that he and The Irish Tenors first took the American television audience by storm with a string of PBS specials in the late 1990s broadcast from Dublin and Belfast and on the historic Ellis Island in 2001. Their popularity led to concerts all over the world, including Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, and the Sydney Opera House, among other prominent venues.

Undoubtedly the group, and their special brand of music, has endured for more than a quarter century.

A case in point: Just recently, Kearns said The Irish Tenors' unique rendition of a Christmas classic - "We Three Kings" - was recognized on a list of "15 of the Best Songs with The Number Three in The Title."

With the first three songs performed by pop artists Britney Spears, The Commodores and Eddie Cochran, Kearns said he and The Irish Tenors were "in good company" to be on the list.

Hello Music Theory, one of the leading websites in online music education, cited The Irish Tenor's ability to "breathe new life into traditional songs," specifically describing their arrangement of "We Three Kings" as one that emphasizes both individual talents in addition to seamless harmonization.

"Although we barely scraped by at No. 15, it was nice to be mentioned along with some of these legendary performers including the likes of Bob Marley, Metallica, and Billie Eilish," said Kearns.

The Irish Tenors have been the acknowledged Celtic music kings with ten best-selling CDs to date, placing them among the most successful acts in PBS history with fan bases all over the world.

Kearns said he and his Irish Tenor colleagues are excited to embark on a multi-city tour of Australia this September. Coming on the heels of their 25th anniversary tour of North America, Kearns said they will return to "The Land Down Under" for several concert dates, allowing them to reconnect with old fans and new alike.

"Australia is a fascinating place, whose rich history has been deeply intertwined with the Irish for many years, if not centuries. We look forward to rekindling our own connection with the Australian people during the tour," said Kearns.

Tour Dates

The State Theatre, Sydney - Friday 20th September

Woodville Town Hall - Saturday 21st September

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads - Sunday 22nd September

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane - Wednesday 25th September

His Majesty's Theatre, Perth - Friday 27th September

Hamer Hall, Melbourne - Sunday 29th September

Tickets and more details about the upcoming tour can be found at the following link: https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/the-irish-tenors/

