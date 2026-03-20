Springer Opera House Reveals 2026–27 Season At Exclusive 155th Anniversary Celebration

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The Springer Opera House unveiled its 2026-27 Season during its annual invitation-only celebration on Thursday, March 12, at 7 PM, with doors opening at 6 PM for refreshments and live pre-announcement entertainment.

Founded in 1871, the Springer Opera House has stood as a foundation pillar at the heart of the Columbus arts and culture community for more than a century and a half. It has welcomed touring legends, nurtured regional talent, weathered economic downturns, and reinvented itself for new generations of audiences. In 1992, the Georgia General Assembly designated the Springer as the official State Theatre of Georgia, recognizing both its historic significance and its ongoing artistic impact across the state. That title is not solely honorary in name only. It reflects a living institution that produces, educates, and serves year-round.

A signature moment of the annual event was the presentation of the newest star on the Springer Opera House Walk of Fame. Located on the sidewalks adjacent to the historic theatre, the Walk of Fame honors individuals whose dedication, generosity, and leadership have left a lasting mark on the institution's legacy. Each engraved star represents more than a name. It represents decades of advocacy, volunteerism, artistic contribution, and belief in the power of live performance to transform a community.

This year's honoree was Debbie Anderson, who retired as the Springer's Musical Director in 2024 with deep, enduring ties to the Springer's ongoing success. Her commitment has strengthened the theatre's mission, expanded its reach, and helped ensure that the Springer remains a vibrant cultural cornerstone in Columbus and beyond. The star presentation serves as both tribute and promise, honoring the past while reinforcing the responsibility to guide the next chapter of the theatre's history.

Now, as the Springer celebrates 155 years of artistic excellence, it prepares to enter a bold new chapter.

The 2026-27 Season will include 13 productions spanning Broadway-scale musicals, compelling dramas, family favorites, performances for children, Theatre for the Very Young, and a special surprise bonus add-on production exclusively for season ticket holders. As always, the titles remain top secret until they are revealed live on March 12.

The upcoming season will also introduce an exciting expansion of the Springer's footprint: a brand-new performance venue, The PATIO. Named for retired Producing Artistic Director Paul Pierce and former legendary Education Director Ron Anderson,The Pierce Anderson Theatre in the Outdoors will debut as part of the 2026-27 lineup. This outdoor performance space will create fresh opportunities for immersive storytelling, community gatherings, and innovative productions under the Georgia sky.

"This building has been part of my life since I was four years old," said Danielle Patterson-Varner, CEO and Executive Producer of the Springer Opera House. "To lead this institution into its 155th year is deeply personal for me. Being named the State Theatre of Georgia was a recognition of our history. The PATIO expansion is a declaration of our future. We are investing in spaces and stories that will serve our community for generations to come."

Artistic Director Keith P. McCoy, who will direct the productions next season and choreograph the musicals, emphasized both the care that informs the programming decisions and the caliber of artists bringing them to life. "Selecting a season is both strategic and artistic," McCoy said. "We consider our audience, our community, and the cultural moment. Then we build a lineup that stretches us creatively while honoring what our patrons love. It's a privilege to direct professionally trained actors, many of whom are union-affiliated and committed to excellence. That level of artistry elevates every rehearsal and every performance."

McCoy added that the new PATIO venue opens fresh creative doors. "Outdoor theatre has its own energy and electricity," he said. "It invites audiences to experience the stories we share in a new way. As we reveal this season, our community and patrons will see how intentionally we choose programming across every space we have, including this exciting new one."

The line-up for the 2026-2027 is available along with season ticket packages at www.springeroperahouse.org.