Savannah Stage Company Will Present BLACKBIRD to Open 2026 Season in April

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Savannah Stage Company is set to launch its 2026 Season of Liberation with David Harrower's Blackbird, the Olivier Award-winning psychological drama that confronts the long shadows of childhood sexual abuse.

The production runs April 10-19 at The Sentient Bean, a venue so intimate that only 50 seats will be available per performance. Audiences should plan accordingly, early ticket purchases are strongly recommended.

Blackbird reunites Una and Ray, fifteen years after he sexually abused her when she was twelve. What begins as a tense confrontation in a stark breakroom unfolds into an unflinching examination of trauma, memory, and the impossible question of whether liberation from the past is truly achievable.

"Blackbird is the beginning of our season for a reason," said Artistic Director Jayme Tinti. "It asks the hardest question: Can liberation ever really happen when the past lives inside you? This play doesn't offer easy answers, but it demands we sit in the discomfort and listen. That's where our season's journey begins."

The production stars Jane Marie Price as Una and Wade Gonsouin as Ray, August Starling and DeLion Lance serve as understudies for Una and Ray, respectively.

Making her SSC directorial debut, Shawna Peña-Downing has been featured in recent Savannah Stage Company favorites such as, Ragtime, Every Brilliant Thing, and Spring Awakening.

"It's powerful. Maybe a little daunting. But that's what theatre is supposed to do. Theatre exists to help us process reality." says Peña-Downing.

The timing is deliberate: Blackbird opens during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In keeping with that alignment, SSC is proud to welcome local partners Mary's Place Sexual Assault Center of the Coastal Empire to provide informational materials on trauma-informed care and survivor support at a dedicated welcome table.

The company has issued a detailed content advisory, noting that the play includes discussion of child sexual abuse, depiction of psychological manipulation and power dynamics, strong language, brief staged violence, and explicit discussions of a sexual relationship with a minor. Past sexual acts are discussed but not depicted onstage.

"Your well-being matters to SSC," the company states in its advisory. "No one will be turned away if they need to step out during the performance. Lobby attendants are available to assist."

Blackbird serves as the opening chapter of SSC's 2026 Season of Liberation. The season continues with Lisa Loomer's ROE in summer, field trips of James and the Giant Peach in partnership with Tybee Post Theatre, and culminates with the celebratory musical Footloose in fall.

Performances run Fridays through Sundays, April 10-19, at 7:45 PM. Tickets are available now at savannahstagecompany.com. The Sentient Bean is located at 13 E Park Ave, Savannah, GA.

National and local support resources will be available at the venue, including RAINN (1-800-656-4673), the National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-422-4453), and Savannah's own Mary's Place Sexual Assault Center (24/7 Crisis Line 912-233-7273).

More on The Sentient Bean Recent Articles Savannah Stage Company Announces 2026 Season of Liberation 2/1/2026