Photos: CHOIR BOY to Open at Actor's Express- Meet the Cast

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Actor's Express will continue its 38th season with the Tony Award-winning play Choir Boy by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and directed by AE's Associate Artistic Director Amanda Washington. Check out new photos of the cast.

Pharus struggles to find his place at The Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, an esteemed institution committed to shaping the future of young Black men. This year, however, his talent has earned him the honor of leading the school's renowned choir—an opportunity that calls upon him to be a leader to his peers and earn the respect he so craves. Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Oscar-winning writer of Moonlight, weaves together joyous gospel music with a coming-of-age story unlike any that you've witnessed before.

When asked why he believes Actor's Express' audience will love Choir Boy, AE Artistic Director Freddie Ashley said, “Actor's Express audiences love great stories about self-discovery. Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy is one of the most beautiful and emotionally resonant plays in his remarkable canon. It transcends the coming-of-age trope with its heartfelt and thoughtful examination of one young man's heroic journey of self.”

This cast is led by Brandon L. Smith as Pharus (AE's Girl from the North Country; True Colors Theatre's Cinderella; Alliance Theatre's The Boy Who Kissed the Sky). Returning to the AE stage is Barry Westmoreland as David (AE's A Strange Loop), Jontavious Johnson as Bobby (AE's Blues for an Alabama Sky), Clinton Harris as Headmaster (AE's A Strange Loop) and William S. Murphey as Pendleton (AE's Downstairs and Little Shop of Horrors). Returning to Choir Boy after being a part of Steppenwolf Theatre's 2022 production of the show is Matthew Lolar as AJ. This powerhouse ensemble also includes Andrew Goodall as Junior and Deshawn Williams, Kendall Mekhi Williams, James Patrick (AE's Urinetown and Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Thomas Boyce in the ensemble.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford



CHOIR BOY at Actor's Express

CHOIR BOY at Actor's Express

CHOIR BOY at Actor's Express

CHOIR BOY at Actor's Express

CHOIR BOY at Actor's Express

CHOIR BOY at Actor's Express

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