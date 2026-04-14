ATLANTA FRINGE FESTIVAL Returns For 2026 With Citywide Lineup Of 245+ Performances

🎭 NEW! Atlanta Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Atlanta & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Atlanta Fringe Festival will return for its 14th annual edition from May 27 through June 7, 2026, presenting more than 245 live performances across seven venues throughout the city. The two-week event will feature 49 distinct shows and more than 400 individual performances from a mix of local, touring, and International Artists.

The 2026 lineup will include 27 Atlanta-based performers, 18 touring artists representing 13 states, and one international act from Scotland. The festival continues its open-access model, with participating artists selected through an unjuried lottery process and retaining 100 percent of their ticket revenue.

“The Atlanta Fringe Festival is a celebration of fearless creativity and the artists who bring it to life,” said Executive Director Diana Brown. “From local talent to international voices, this year's festival invites audiences to discover work that is unexpected, unforgettable and uniquely Atlanta.”

Programming will span a wide range of disciplines, including improv, burlesque, stand-up comedy, spoken word, puppetry, and magic, reflecting the festival’s focus on original and unconventional performance.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

Returning programming will include Kids Fringe, a free family series presented in partnership with East Atlanta Kids Club, running May 30–31 and June 6–7 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The lineup will feature interactive activities including puppet shows, crafts, games, and a “Baby Rave.”

Atlanta Street Fringe, a free outdoor festival in collaboration with the Little 5 Points Cultural District, will take place May 29–31 and June 5–7 throughout Little 5 Points Village.

The festival will also present the return of Five/5ths of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on June 1 at 7:30 p.m., a one-night event in which five performance groups reinterpret segments of the film through a variety of theatrical styles.

FRINGE AUDIO

In addition to live programming, the festival will launch Fringe Audio on May 20, a podcast platform featuring original storytelling and radio theater from local and national artists. The initiative will include a $200 Critics’ Choice award for podcast production.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Multi-show passes will go on sale April 20, with single tickets available beginning April 27. Tickets and additional information can be found at atlantafringe.org.

The Atlanta Fringe Festival is a multidisciplinary performing arts event dedicated to supporting independent artists and presenting original work as part of the international Fringe network.