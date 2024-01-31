Winter Film Awards International Film Festival to Return to NYC for its 12th Year

Screenings will take place from February 22nd to 24th at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas.

Jan. 31, 2024

With a commitment to inclusivity and culture, Winter Film Awards International Film Festival (WFA-IFF) is returning to the Big Apple for its 12th year. The festival places a special emphasis on highlighting the work of women and under-represented filmmakers. For 2024, the festival will showcase 82 films from around the world - from animated films, documentaries, dramas, horror films and music videos, 13 student films, 27 first-time directors and more than half of the films made by women and half by BIPOC directors. Screenings will take place from February 22nd to 24th at the LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, located at 657 West 57th Street, New York. Click Here for all moviegoers.

SCREENING BLOCKS include a mix of shorts and feature-length films and a 20-minute Q&A Session with the filmmakers. Screening block highlights include:

EDUCATION SESSIONS - The Festival is dedicated to helping emerging filmmakers learn how to break into the industry. There will be six FREE educational and career-building sessions open to the public.

Winter Film Awards continues to be a beacon for creativity, fostering a supportive environment for filmmakers to share their unique voices on the global stage. Our parties and social events offer networking availabilities.

  • OPENING NIGHT KICK OFF BASH - February 21 from 7-11pm at Somewhere Nowhere, 112 West 25th Street. Filmmaker's reception, industry networking and kick-off party. This event is free and open to the public (21+).
  • MEETUPS & NETWORKING - A new festival lounge will be open daily at Mirabella Lounge @LOOK Cinemas, 657 West 57th Street. Hobnob with filmmakers, industry professionals and community partners at happy hours and networking events from February 22- 24. Meetups are free and open to the public and include discounted drinks with screening ticket.
  • GALA RED CARPET + AWARD CEREMONY February 25 5pm-11pm at Club 230FIFTH, 230 Fifth Avenue. Red Carpet 5pm, Awards Ceremony 7-8pm, After-Party 8pm onwards. With live performances from local NYC talent and appearances from film industry veterans. This event is free and open to the public (21+).

For press information and accreditation, visit https://winterfilmawards.com/wfa2024/press/

About Winter Film Awards

Winter Film Awards is an all-volunteer, minority and women-owned registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 2011 in New York City by a group of filmmakers and enthusiasts. The mission is to promote diversity, bridge the opportunity divide and provide a platform for under-represented artists and a variety of genres, viewpoints and approaches. Winter Film Awards believes that only by seeing others' stories can we understand each other and only via an open door can the underrepresented artist enter the room.

Winter Film Awards programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Promotional support provided by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment.




