Will Lin-Manuel Miranda Create Disney's First Latina Princess In A Sequel To MOANA?

The New York Post reports that "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has been in talks with Disney to co-write an animated musical that would feature Disney's first Latina film heroine.

According to the report, the project would be a follow-up to the 2016 Disney mega-hit, "Moana", for which Miranda co-wrote the score.

Luis Miranda, Lin's father confirmed to the Post that negotiations are taking place. He tells the Post, "He is talking to Disney about a sequel to 'Moana,' but the movie would be about a Latina princess."

Disney's MOANA sailed into theaters on November 23, 2016. MOANA is about an adventurous teenager who is inspired to leave the safety and security of her island on a daring journey to save her people. Inexplicably drawn to the ocean, Moana convinces the mighty demigod Maui to join her mission, and he reluctantly helps her become a wayfinder like her ancestors who sailed before her. Together, they voyage across the open ocean on an action-packed adventure, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills her quest and discovers THE ONE thing she's always sought: her own identity.

