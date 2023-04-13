West End Venue Her Majesty's Theatre To Be Renamed To Mark The Coronation of King Charles III

West End venue Her Majesty's Theatre will be renamed His Majesty's Theatre on May 6, in honor of the coronation of King Charles III, according to The Stage.

The theatre, owned by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's LW Theatres, is home to his long-running smash The Phantom of the Opera.

The composer reassured fans on social media that Box 5 in the theatre auditorium will remain "reserved for the Phantom's use at all times."

The UK Cabinet Office and King Charles permitted the name change, which is keeping with a historic precedent dating back to the 1700s, when the venue was first built. Builder John Vanbrugh initially named the space The Queen's Theatre with the permission of Queen Anna. The theatre has changed its name in line with each reigning British monarch.

LW Theatres, owns and operates six West End theaters. The theaters offer a range of auditorium sizes with seating capacities from large 2,000-plus seats to mid-sized 1,000-plus, collectively covering over 10,000 seats across the West End. With one third of the seating capacity in London's musical theatre market, approximately 1 in 3 of all visits to a London musical is to an LW Theatres theatre.