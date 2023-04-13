Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West End Venue Her Majesty's Theatre To Be Renamed To Mark The Coronation of King Charles III

The theatre, owned by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, is home to his long-running smash The Phantom of the Opera.

Apr. 13, 2023  

West End venue Her Majesty's Theatre will be renamed His Majesty's Theatre on May 6, in honor of the coronation of King Charles III, according to The Stage.

The theatre, owned by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber's LW Theatres, is home to his long-running smash The Phantom of the Opera.

The composer reassured fans on social media that Box 5 in the theatre auditorium will remain "reserved for the Phantom's use at all times."

The UK Cabinet Office and King Charles permitted the name change, which is keeping with a historic precedent dating back to the 1700s, when the venue was first built. Builder John Vanbrugh initially named the space The Queen's Theatre with the permission of Queen Anna. The theatre has changed its name in line with each reigning British monarch.

LW Theatres, owns and operates six West End theaters. The theaters offer a range of auditorium sizes with seating capacities from large 2,000-plus seats to mid-sized 1,000-plus, collectively covering over 10,000 seats across the West End. With one third of the seating capacity in London's musical theatre market, approximately 1 in 3 of all visits to a London musical is to an LW Theatres theatre.



Related Stories
NETworks To Launch Non-Equity MEAN GIRLS Tour Fall 2023 Photo
NETworks To Launch Non-Equity MEAN GIRLS Tour Fall 2023
BroadwayWorld has learned that NETworks will launch a Non-Equity tour of Mean Girls which is currently set to begin performances in September 2023, following the closure of the Equity tour next month. The union tour will play its final performance on May 7th, 2023 at Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center.
Review Roundup: CAMELOT Opens On Broadway Starring Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Bur Photo
Review Roundup: CAMELOT Opens On Broadway Starring Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More
The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot opens tonight at the Vivian Beaumont Theater directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher. Read reviews for the production!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of FAT HAM on Broadway Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of FAT HAM on Broadway
Broadway is a whole lot juicier after last night. The Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opened on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre. Watch as we take you inside opening night with BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch in this video!
Biden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to PCAH Photo
Biden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to PCAH
Today, President Biden announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH), an advisory body to the president on cultural policy. Find out who here!

More Hot Stories For You


Biden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to President's Committee on the Arts and the HumanitiesBiden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities
April 13, 2023

Today, President Biden announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH), an advisory body to the president on cultural policy. Find out who here!
Jim Caruso, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie & Lillias White Join The New York Pops for 40th Birthday GalaJim Caruso, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie & Lillias White Join The New York Pops for 40th Birthday Gala
April 13, 2023

Jim Caruso, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie & Lillias White will now join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 40th Birthday Gala. Learn how to purchase tickets!
THE RIDE to Return to NYC This MonthTHE RIDE to Return to NYC This Month
April 13, 2023

THE RIDE, the one-of-a-kind traveling theatrical experience that originally ran for 12 years and more than 30,000 performances, will return to New York City this month – April 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals of EVITA at American Repertory Theater
April 13, 2023

BroadwayWorld has a first look inside rehearsals for EVITA at the  American Repertory Theater, which beings performances May 17th and runs through July 16th.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces 5th Anniversary Festivities; New Photos Released!HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces 5th Anniversary Festivities; New Photos Released!
April 13, 2023

To celebrate 5 years on Broadway, the Tony Award-winning megahit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has planned 5 Days of Magic which will include magical surprises, in-theatre giveaways, and a special in-person lottery at one performance. We have all the details, plus all new production images!
share