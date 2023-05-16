Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit Returns This Month

The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit (WSOAE) returns with its 92nd annual Spring Show taking place Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 29, and the following weekend, June 3, 4. This FREE event will feature more than 50 artists and craft artisans in all mediums. One of New York City's largest and most beloved annual art events features a wide range of items on sale directly from the artists themselves. An incredible and eclectic mix of paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, glass and mixed media will be on display and available for purchase.

The WSOAE features many notable artisans from across the country. The event continues to be a juried show to ensure the quality of works presented. All registered artists are eligible in several award categories by medium as well as a "Best In Show" award.

There's literally something for everyone, and it draws a wide range of attendees including a cosmopolitan mix of art lovers, tourists, faculty, students and anyone with an appreciation of arts and crafts. Enjoy a leisurely stroll among the works and perhaps discover a great new find.

The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit takes place just north of Washington Square Park on University Place between Waverly Place and East 11th Street. The show will be on the sidewalks of these streets and is free to the public. Viewing and selling hours are noon to 6 pm each day.

This sidewalk show can trace its origins back to artists and friends Willem De Kooning and Jackson Pollack. It was initially organized with the help of Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, founder of the Whitney Museum of Art, and Alfred H. Barr, Jr., Director of the Museum of Modern Art. It has since become a beloved, twice a year (spring and fall) New York City institution.

DETAILS:

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit, Inc. - 2023 Spring Show - www.WSOAE.org

- DATES: May 27, 28, 29 (Sat., Sun., Mon.) and June 3, 4 (Sat. and Sun.)

- TIMES: Noon to 6pm each day.

- COST: Free to the Public

- LOCATION: University Place between Waverly Place and East 11th Street