Video: Sara Bareilles Shares Memories of Gavin Creel on Anderson Cooper's ALL THERE IS Podcast

Tony-nominated actor and composer Sara Bareilles joined journalist Anderson Cooper on his All There Is podcast this week. During her interview, Sara reflected on the life and loss of her Best Friend, Tony Award-winner Gavin Creel. Watch a video clip from her episode below.

Sara celebrated her self-described "soul mate" as a "firework." "Just an incredible hilarious, loving, generous friend to literally thousands of people."

She continued, "When I see something, especially in nature. Gavin was someone who really appreciated that. So, sometimes if I see something really beautiful, I feel him like, in the light."

Creel died in 2024 at the age of 48 following a diagnosis of a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma.

Creel shared the Broadway stage with Sara Bareilles in Into the Woods, where he reprised his performance as Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince opposite Bareilles as the Baker’s Wife. The two artists were also connected through Waitress, with Bareilles composing the score and later starring in the production that Creel joined in 2019.

Creel was a celebrated presence on both Broadway and the West End, with credits including Hair, La Cage Aux Folles, She Loves Me, The Book of Mormon, and Waitress. He won the Tony Award for Hello, Dolly! and appeared in his self-composed off-Broadway in Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.