Video: First Look at THE PROM Australian Premiere





TEATRO will present the Australian premiere of THE PROM beginning in March 2026, and newly released video highlights offer a first look at the production in performance.

The musical comedy, which won the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, follows a group of Broadway performers who travel to a small town to support a student facing discrimination at her high school prom.

SEO Blurb: Video highlights have been released for THE PROM ahead of its Australian premiere at TEATRO. The Broadway musical follows performers who rally around a student barred from bringing her girlfriend to prom. The production features a cast led by Caroline O’Connor and a Tony-nominated creative team.

The production features a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The story centers on four Broadway performers seeking a new opportunity who insert themselves into a small-town controversy after a student is prevented from attending prom with her girlfriend, drawing national attention and reshaping the community.

Caroline O’Connor leads the cast as Dee Dee Allen, alongside Brendan Monger as Barry Glickman, Sophie Montague as Emma Nolan, and Paige Fallu as Alyssa Greene. The cast also includes Thern Reynolds as Trent Oliver, Renae Corser née Berry as Angie Dickinson, Scott Irwin as Mr. Hawkins, Erin Bruce as Mrs. Greene, and Brad Green as Sheldon Saperstein. Nina Hurley appears as Kaylee, with Murray Cunynghame as Nick, Abbey McPherson as Shelby, and Ewan Herdman as Kevin.

Siena Bucknall serves as Assistant Choreographer, Dance Captain, and Swing. The ensemble includes Isabella Colusso, Rafael Gill, Sophie Gulloch, Kye Hall, Clementine Jenkins, Bella McSporran, Brock Rankmore, Jack Ryan, Sophie Sutton, and Jasper Wind, with Justin Sacco as Swing.

The production centers on themes of acceptance and community as the characters work toward a prom that reflects a broader sense of inclusion.