Video: Daveed Diggs Stars in New Trailer for Indie Drama MAGIC HOUR





Hamilton alum Daveed Diggs is starring in Magic Hour, a new indie drama arriving in theaters on May 15 from Greenwich Entertainment. Having first debuted at South by Southwest in 2025, the movie hails from filmmaker Katie Aselton, who co-wrote the movie with frequent collaborator and real-life husband Mark Duplass.

The movie follows Charlie (Diggs) and Erin (Aselton), a couple who escape to the desert to navigate an unexpected and challenging new phase of their relationship. A new trailer highlights the rocky roads of their tumultuous relationship, teasing the unveiling of secrets and inevitable change. The movie also stars Brad Garrett and Susan Sullivan.

This marks the fourth feature from Aselton, who most recently helmed the body-swap comedy Mack & Rita, starring the late Diane Keaton in one of her final roles. Onscreen, Diggs recent roles include the indie film A Tree Fell in the Woods, In the Blink of an Eye, and Gregg Araki's forthcoming dramedy I Want Your Sex.

Onstage, Daveed Diggs originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the musical Hamilton, for which he won a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. Along with the main cast of Hamilton, he was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in the same year.

Check out the official poster for Magic Hour below: