VIDEO: The Cast of THE NANNY Reunites for Virtual Table Read of Pilot

The original cast of The Nanny, starring Fran Drescher, reunited on Monday, April 6, for a virtual table read of the show's first episode!

The reunion included Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel David, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor, and Rachel Chagall.

Watch below!

Partly inspired by Drescher's own life growing up in Queens, New York, The Nanny's beloved 146 episodes aired from 1993 to 1999, starring Drescher and earning 12 Emmy Award nominations over 6 seasons. The television show has been aired in over 90 countries and more than 30 languages.

It was announced in January that The Nanny is being developed into a Broadway musical to be based on the iconic Sony Pictures Television series created by Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher.

The musical will feature a book co-written by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Drescher and Jacobson, with lyrics by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom and music by Bloom and three-time Emmy winner and Tony Award nominee Adam Schlesinger. Bloom and Schlesinger most recently won a 2019 Emmy Award together for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

