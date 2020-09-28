VIDEO: Opera Star Christine Goerke Pays Tribute To Ruth Bader Ginsburg At Lincoln Center

Goerke sings Leonore's aria “Abscheulicher!” from Beethoven's opera Fidelio.

In a tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, soprano Christine Goerke sings Leonore's aria "Abscheulicher!" from Beethoven's opera Fidelio, a work that Ginsburg said gave her "the greatest hope for the future."

Filmed live on Lincoln Center's campus with Bradley Moore at the piano, the aria, with its strong independent female heroine, is a fitting tribute to the woman who fought tirelessly for justice throughout her career.

