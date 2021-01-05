VIDEO: On This Day, January 5 - THE WIZ Opens On Broadway
The musical won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
On this day in 1975, the musical smash The Wiz opened on Broadway!
Based on L. Frank Baum's classic story and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "The Wiz" brings the wonderful world of Oz to life like never before.
Whisked away from home by a tornado, young Dorothy finds herself transported to the magical Land of Oz, where she sets off on a quest to meet the powerful Wizard and find her way back home. Crossing paths with enchanting friends and wicked foes, Dorothy's journey is a timeless tale about friendship, courage and learning to believe in oneself.
The original Broadway cast included breakout star Stephanie Mills, Tony-winner Andre De Shields in the title role, Hinton Battle, Tiger Haynes, Ted Ross, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Mabel King, and Clarice Taylor.
The musical was an instant smash upon its opening in 1975, and went on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Who's Who in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
Here's everything you need to know about the cast and creatives of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical!...
Shop to Support Out-of-Work Theatre Artists with the SurTHRIVING Catalog!
The holidays might be over, but that doesn't mean that the shopping has to stop. Kick off 2021 by supporting out-of-work artists with via the Artists ...
Original HAIRSPRAY Cast Member Todd Michel Smith Dies After Battle With Cancer
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway actor Todd Michel Smith has died after a battle with cancer....
Photo Flash: First Look at Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ashley Park, and More in RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL; Raises Over $1 Million For the Actors Fund
The premiere of the virtual benefit performance of Ratatouille: the TikTok Musical took place last night Friday, January 1 at 7pm ET and will stream f...
GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help Save Birdland Jazz Club
Yet another one of New York’s most beloved venues is in danger of closing for good. Birdland Jazz Club, a staple of the New York City jazz community s...
James Graham Reveals Progress Has Been Made on Tammy Faye Bakker Musical, With Music From Elton John
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, James Graham is collaborating with music legend Elton John and Jake Shears of The Scissor Sisters on a musical t...