VIDEO: On This Day, January 5 - THE WIZ Opens On Broadway

On this day in 1975, the musical smash The Wiz opened on Broadway!

Based on L. Frank Baum's classic story and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, "The Wiz" brings the wonderful world of Oz to life like never before.

Whisked away from home by a tornado, young Dorothy finds herself transported to the magical Land of Oz, where she sets off on a quest to meet the powerful Wizard and find her way back home. Crossing paths with enchanting friends and wicked foes, Dorothy's journey is a timeless tale about friendship, courage and learning to believe in oneself.

The original Broadway cast included breakout star Stephanie Mills, Tony-winner Andre De Shields in the title role, Hinton Battle, Tiger Haynes, Ted Ross, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Mabel King, and Clarice Taylor.

The musical was an instant smash upon its opening in 1975, and went on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.