VIDEO: On This Day, August 14- Happy Birthday, Sarah Brightman!

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of legendary soprano and Phantom's original Christine, Sarah Brightman.

Brightman is the world's biggest selling soprano, an international superstar as beloved for her staggering vocal range (over three full octaves) as for her impassioned film and stage performances. Over a three-decade career, she's sold over thirty million records worldwide, is the first artist to have been invited twice to perform the theme songs at the Olympic Games, and is frequently credited with pioneering the Classical Crossover genre, allowing music once reserved for conservatories and concert halls to seep onto the pop charts.

Brightman's career has also taken her to the stage. She is most well known for originating the role of Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera (1986). Other West End credits include I and Albert (1972), Cats (1981), and Nightingale (1982). Her Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera (1988) and Aspects of Love (1990).

