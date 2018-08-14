ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, August 14- Happy Birthday, Sarah Brightman!

Aug. 14, 2018  

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of legendary soprano and Phantom's original Christine, Sarah Brightman.

Brightman is the world's biggest selling soprano, an international superstar as beloved for her staggering vocal range (over three full octaves) as for her impassioned film and stage performances. Over a three-decade career, she's sold over thirty million records worldwide, is the first artist to have been invited twice to perform the theme songs at the Olympic Games, and is frequently credited with pioneering the Classical Crossover genre, allowing music once reserved for conservatories and concert halls to seep onto the pop charts.

Brightman's career has also taken her to the stage. She is most well known for originating the role of Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera (1986). Other West End credits include I and Albert (1972), Cats (1981), and Nightingale (1982). Her Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera (1988) and Aspects of Love (1990).

VIDEO: On This Day, August 14- Happy Birthday, Sarah Brightman!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • VIDEO: On This Day, August 14- Happy Birthday, Sarah Brightman!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, August 13- Happy Birthday, Wesley Taylor!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, August 9- Happy Birthday, Anna Kendrick!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, August 8- Happy Birthday, Michael Urie!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, August 7- Happy Birthday, Karen Olivo!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Revolutionizes Broadway on Opening Night!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       