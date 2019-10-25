VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Forgetting HAMILTON Lyrics & Performs Original Song 'Go Crazy' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

On Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, Corden welcomes guests Leslie Odom Jr. Zazie Beetz, and Edward Norton, who is a super fan of "Hamilton."

Norton reveals he's seen Odom Jr. perform in Hamilton four times, including his last ever performance as Aaron Burr. Corden then asks Odom Jr. about the pressure that comes with a musical that so many fans know the lyrics, and Leslie reveals that early in the run at the Public he'd forget lines, so he had stage managers put the lyrics up backstage in every wing in case he forgot.

Odom Jr. then moves from the couch to the Stage 56 performance area to sing "Go Crazy" off his new album.

Watch the interview and see the performance below!

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. recently announced that be hitting the road as his heavily anticipated new album, titled Mr., drops November 8th. You can pre-save/order the album, and listen to four new songs HERE. The Tony Winner will start his tour on November 1st in Baltimore, and he will head to countless venues throughout the country.





