VIDEO: Kathryn Gallagher Performs 'How Will You Remember This Christmas?'

Composer and Songwriter Christopher Lennertz has released the latest song and video in his #BeApart series, "How Will You Remember This Christmas?" written by Lennertz, and performed by Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill). The song is arranged by Alex Karukas, and features David Levita (Alanis Morissette, Eminem) on guitars. Video edited by Troy Takaki and Kelly Soll.

Watch below!

All artists recorded at home and their fees have been matched with donations to The Joyful Heart Foundation, Broadway Cares, and Los Angeles Mission.

"How Will You Remember This Christmas?" is the third in a collection of songs released by Lennertz, inspired by news coverage during the pandemic. Its purpose is to allow artists to continue to work remotely on stories, music, and film with matching donations to charities providing food and assistance to those in need during the pandemic as well as supporting those unable to work in the music and theater communities.

Lennertz says: "While the first two songs from #BeApart were inspired by news articles during the Covid-19 pandemic, I wrote this most recent song about my own family. My wife, two daughters and I were planning on getting tested and driving a rented RV across the country, in order to pick up my In-Laws in Michigan...spend Thanksgiving with them, then drive them back to California to move in with us for the foreseeable future. The week before we left, my wife Shannon's parents and her brother all got Covid. We, of course changed our plans, and worried and coordinated from afar. Thankfully, after a more than week of pretty rough symptoms, they began to recover, but with most recent lockdowns and an abundance of caution, they won't be coming for Christmas for the first time in more than a decade.

After a special week with my immediate family celebrating Thanksgiving wearing masks, socially distancing in the backyard, and decorating outdoors...I had an idea for a song about this Christmas season and what it might be like after all of the hardships of 2020. While it may be difficult to spend the holidays separated from our families and loved ones...and in far too many cases, remembering and honoring those lives that have been tragically lost...I thought that just maybe, this Christmas could mean something more to us all, knowing that in the true spirit of giving, we can all do our part:

To keep others safe. Help those who are struggling and in need. Spread love and cheer more than ever before. Most Importantly, tell everyone how much you love and miss them...and can't wait to be together next year."

Please join in supporting their efforts, help spread the word, and be sure to tag #BeAPart.Joyfulheartfoundation.org, BroadwayCares.org, and LosAngelesMission.org.

#BeAPart is a developing collection of original songs, stories, and videos based on fictionalized characters, inspired by real events during the Covid-19 Shutdown. Its purpose is to allow artists to continue to work remotely on stories, music, and film with matching donations to charities providing food and assistance to those in need during the pandemic as well as supporting those unable to work in the music and theater communities.