VIDEO: Julie Andrews Shares Grand Tales From The Stage on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

She breaks down how she created the role of Eliza Doolittle.

Stephen can't help but swoon when Julie Andrews makes a grand return to the show with tales from her early days on Broadway and a peek at what it's like now working and creating from home. Check out Julie Andrews' new book "Home Work" and her podcast "Julie's Library," both of which are available everywhere now!

Watch the interview on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries. Julie Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England. She was a hit on the English stage before duplicating that success on Broadway, where she received Tony Award nominations for her roles in My Fair Lady, Camelot and Victor/Victoria. She won an Academy Award for playing the title role in Mary Poppins and was also nominated for her performance in The Sound of Music. Andrews later worked on a number acclaimed films with husband Blake Edwards, and was made an English dame in 2000.

